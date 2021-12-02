OMICRON VARIANT: DHEC urges continued caution instead of panic concerning new threat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — DHEC reports that half of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the colder months and holiday months upon us, health officials are concerned about a possible increase in cases.

“No cases of it have been identified or detected in South Carolina. At this time, we know very little about this newest variant,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC director of public health.

The first case of the omicron variant was identified in California Wednesday.

Dr. Traxler says it will take weeks to find out how it compares to the delta variant in terms of transmission and if the new variant can evade the vaccine.

“We are still waiting to find out for omicron the extent to which it can do that. There could at any time be other variants that could partially or worse case, fully, evade the vaccines,” Traxler said.

For now, she says the most prevalent variant in South Carolina is the delta variant.

It’s why she encourages more eligible people to get vaccinated at clinics such as the one held today at the Richland Public Library.

“Once we were approved for boosters down here, that has been very popular as well. This is the largest turnout we have seen thus far,” said Anika Thomas, Richland Library community relations director. “I will be really curious to see what those numbers look like later. I think it’s really awesome that so many people in the Midlands are working to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.”

DHEC reports that more people are getting boosters than primary vaccines. Currently, only 7 percent of the 5 to 11 age group have gotten a dose of the vaccine.

“I do wish that we would see a faster increase in the uptake of the vaccine among 5 to 11 year olds for the reason of school,” Traxler said.

No matter what variant is in the state, she says that vaccines along with masking, social distancing and testing can help keep the spread down, all resources that are readily available in the community.

“We also have COVID-19 testing kits at our locations that you can pick up through drive-thru or curbside,” Thomas said about the library’s testing resources.

It’s because of these preventative measures that Dr. Traxler says she is not more concerned now that the omicron variant has been identified in the country.

“Because of these incredibly effective and safe, life-saving vaccines, we don’t have to repeat history,” she said.

There will be one more opportunity this year to get the COVID vaccine or booster shot at the Richland Library. Starting in 2022, there will be a vaccine clinic on the first Thursday of each month and on the third Thursday of each month at the St. Andrew’s location.