S.C. Covid-19 cases spike after Thanksgiving holiday

Just a week after the holiday DHEC reports daily cases are again above one thousand

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Just one week after the close gathering Thanksgiving holiday COVID-19 cases are once again spiking here in South Carolina. For the first time since mid October daily cases are now rising above one thousand.

The Department of health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reporting out of the most recent 17- thousand tests, just under 11 hundred came back positive. That’s a huge, but expected jump from this past Monday when 440 cases were reported. More than 920 thousand coronavirus cases have been reported in the Palmetto state since the pandemic began.

Another 36 virus related deaths were also reported Thursday totaling more than 14 thousand deaths statewide.