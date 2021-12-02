Sumter PD: Man facing stalking and assault charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says multiple alleged incidents have lead to a man being arrested for stalking and assault. Authorities say 34-year-old Kareem Sanchez Clark, who has a history of violence against women, is charged with assault and battery, first degree and stalking.

According to officials, Clark was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in an unrelated weapon charge.

On Sunday around 12:20 p.m., police say they were called to a business on Broad Street. Police say a 35-year-old woman, who worked at the business, reported that Clark was stalking and threatening her. Officers say they learned of an incident that morning, where the victim was punched multiple times by the suspect while sitting in her vehicle. Officials say the victim, who was an estranged girlfriend of the suspect, suffered visible injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect continued to harass the woman after the incident, and he began watching her at work, which he could see from his apartment.

On Monday, officers say they responded to a call at the business around 10:15 p.m. Once on the scene, officers say they found the same woman who hiding outside the building. Authorities say the suspect and victim got into a dispute where the suspect threatened to kill the woman and threw a hammer at her before returning to his apartment.

Police say they spoke with the victim while other officers went to Clark’s apartment and apprehended him.