Christmas Open House at the Governor’s Mansion next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Things will be looking “merry and bright” at the Governor’s Mansion next week. Governor Henry McMaster and the First Lady will host the annual Christmas Open House Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion.

.@henrymcmaster and I are thrilled to welcome South Carolinians to the Governor's Mansion on Monday for our annual Christmas Open House. I can't thank the Columbia Garden Club and everyone else enough for their help in making this possible. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/RGH5WZtTTF pic.twitter.com/R5V1ieOPVt — First Lady Peggy McMaster (@1stLadySC) December 3, 2021

The event is free and does not require reservations, but the McMaster’s are asking for guests to consider bringing canned goods as a donation to the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Simone Bryant from Benedict College will perform carols, and light refreshments will be served.