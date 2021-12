Saluda County deputies looking for CVS robbery suspect

1/2 Saluda Co CVS Rob 2 Saluda CVS robbery suspect Image: Saluda County Sheriff's Office - Facebook

2/2 Saluda Co CVS Rob Saluda CVS robbery suspect Image: Saluda County Sheriff's Office - Facebook



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Saluda County are looking for a suspect in a recent story robbery.

On Wednesday, investigators say a man was seen on surveillance taking cash from the register of the CVS location in Saluda and ran off.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.