RCSD shares tips on Protecting your packages from Porch Pirates

RCSD: Uptick in package thefts already this season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Porch Pirates are at it again in the Midlands. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have seen an uptick in package thefts already this season.

RCSD Investigator Mark Laureano says if you’re not at home during package arrival ask a neighbor to be on the look out to get it for you or invest in a porch lockbox for packages.

He also wants to remind people to never approach a package pirate always call the police.