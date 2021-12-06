Big donation arrives at the Salvation Army’s Christmas Warehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A huge donation filled up the Salvation Army’s Christmas Warehouse Monday. Commercial Metals dropped off a large truck full of adopted angel gifts.

The gifts will help provide a Merry Christmas to some needy children across the Midlands. Salvation Army leaders say it is so impressive how many angels have been adopted this year, by so many of you.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree initiative.