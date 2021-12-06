Good Night Lights event held at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in the Midlands lit up the night and hearts of young patients and families on Sunday, December 5th.

The Good Night Lights event was held on the Columbia hospital campus. Santa, Columbia Fire Department, and other first responders paraded around the hospital campus to shine lights toward patients’ windows to help send well wishes, positive thoughts and holiday cheer as the children answered back with their own flashlights.

Patients were also treated to a pre-recorded bedtime story by the hospital’s medical director, as a special way to end the night.