Historic Columbia’s Homes for the Holiday Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Many people were eager to tour two of Columbia’s most historic neighborhoods this weekend.

Residents of Shandon and Hollywood-rose Hill welcomed visitors to the annual Homes for the Holidays Tour. Visitors were able to enjoy good food from local restaurants and holiday music. Every year organizers aim to bring local food, art and culture to the holiday tour.

The tour’s organizers say normally the profits from the tour go to local school but this year’s profits will go to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.