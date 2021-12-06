Irmo Fire Chief’s tips to keep your Christmas holiday from going up in flames

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ‘Tis the season for Christmas trees and twinkling lights, but your holiday could take a turn for the worse if you’re not careful. Nearly 200 Christmas tree fires are reported in the U.S. each year. While that may not seem like a lot, it equates to more than $10 million in damage.

Irmo Fire Chief Michael Sonefeld says once a Christmas tree catches on fire, it’s just a matter of seconds before it spreads. Chief Sonefeld has some tips to keep you and your family safe this holiday season.

He says be sure to check and water your live tree every day to keep it from drying up, and if you haven’t replaced your tree lights in the last couple years, now is the time to do so.