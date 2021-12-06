Local Living: Monster Jam returns to Colonial Life Arena in 2022, “House of Gucci” makes the top five list at the weekend box office

Monster Jam will be roaring back into Colonial Life Arena. On Monday, the arena announced what they are calling an action packed motorsports experience will get in gear April 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale December 14.

Inspired by the shocking true story, “House of Gucci” hit the theaters last month, making the top five list at the weekend box office. ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron has a look in this week’s Monday Movie Musing.