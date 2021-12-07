Columbia City Council holds public hearing on redistricting

Public Hearing Tuesday at 2pm City Hall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday at 2pm Columbia City Council will hold a public hearing on redistricting.

According to city officials, they’re holding the hearing to get input from the public regarding changes to the City Council districts to reflect the population and demographic information compiled and released as part of the 2020 Decennial Census.

The public hearing will be on the third floor of City Hall, 1737 Main Street, Columbia, South Carolina, 29201.

City officials say maps of the existing and proposed district lines will be available for viewing at the public hearing. The public hearing can be viewed online at www.columbiasc.gov.