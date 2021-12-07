Local Living: Christmas Lights in Columbia and Monster Jam!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

You can join the animals at Riverbanks Zoo for a happy holiday.

Riverbanks’ Zoo is hosting “Lights before Christmas” on select evenings throughout the month of December.

For more information on dates, tickets and times, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas

The State Fairgrounds is also lighting up for the holidays.

You can check out the ‘Carolina Lights’ drive thru now and on participating nights through December 26th.

Tickets are $20 per car.

Monster Jam will be roaring back into Colonial Life Arena. On Monday, the arena announced what they are calling an action packed motorsports experience will get in gear April 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale December 14.