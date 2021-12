Red Kettles ring across the Midlands

Drop in some change for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Salvation Army’s familiar Red Kettles are up across town.

You can find Red Kettles at over 60 locations across the Midlands.

All of the money stays local and you can drop in a few dollars, change or even donate online

Red Kettle donations: https://give-sw.salvationarmy.org/campaign/the-salvation-army-red-kettles-2021/c357930