Consumer: Midlands Manufacturer expanding, creating new jobs

Consumer News on ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A pipe Manufacturer is expanding its operations in Richland County, creating 100 new jobs.

According to the Governor’s Office, AMERICAN Spiralweld Pipe Company will invest 40 million dollars in expanding its facility in Columbia.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. If you are interested, officials say you can check out the company’s careers page.

Some good news at the pump. In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $3.04 a gallon, down a nickel from last week.

AAA says the national average fell to $3.35 a gallon, that’s a seven-week low.