DHEC: 866 new cases and 17 new deaths reported

DHEC officials are urging SC residents to get the shot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, DHEC reported 866 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths.

State health officials also reported a percent positive of 5.4%.

DHEC is urging anyone who has not gotten a vaccine, to get a COVID-19 shot. They have set up free vaccine clinics across the state, for a link to locations click here