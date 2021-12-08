Lexington deputies searching for “armed and dangerous” escaped inmate

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington County deputies are searching for an escaped prisoner.

Investigators say Daniel Hill was in custody when he escaped from the back of an ambulance near the intersection of Leapart Rd. and Sunset Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Hill is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans and has a Superman tattoo on his chest.

If you know where he is call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

UPDATE: Deputies say Hill has stolen a burgundy 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck with a tan stripe on the bottom. Investigators add that the truck has a crew cab, running boards and a toolbox in the bed and was last seen near the intersection of I-20 and Augusta Road.