Update: Search continues for escaped suspect in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, CO SC (WOLO)– An escaped inmate remains on the run after Lexington County Deputies say he got out of an ambulance and stole a truck.

Deputies say Daniel Hill was in custody when he escaped from the back of an ambulance near the intersection of Leapart Road and Sunset Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Hill was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans and has a superman tattoo on his chest.

Deputies say Hill stole a Ford F-350 and stopped at a Bojangle’s before he was picked up in the Red Bank area by someone in a silver SUV.

Deputies say Hill is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, Call 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-crime-s-c.