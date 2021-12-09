Local Living: Food drive for the holidays and movie under the stars

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Here’s your look at Local Living.

Doko Meadows in Blythewood is showing the movie ‘Elf’ at 6:30 Friday night.

You are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items with you to the park located on Langford Road to donate to the Christian Assistance Bridge.

You can see a 4-D show inspired by a Christmas classic.

The State Museum is having a special showing of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer in 4-D.

You can enjoy the stop-motion animation show every day through January 2, 2022.

Click here for details http://scmuseum.org/2021/11/15/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-4-d-lands-at-the-state-museum-this-holiday-season/

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King ‘Honor the Dream’ food drive is underway, it benefits Harvest Hope Food bank.

You can drop off requested items December 10, 2021 at participating locations including Columbia City hall, The Drew Wellness center or Martin Luther King Park.

Requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods, and canned meats.