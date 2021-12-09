Sumter man accused of slitting his daughter’s throat

Authorities say the man attempted to kill the teenager at the time of the attack, causing charges to be upgraded

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Police in Sumter say a man is wanted for slashing his 15 year old daughter’s throat.

Investigators say Jeremiah Owings was arrested Sunday night following the incident and initially charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. He was arrested and released on bond.

Police say further investigation revealed Owings intended to kill the teen at the time of the attack and the charge has been increased to Attempted Murder.

If you know where he is call the Sumter Police Department.