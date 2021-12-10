Local Living: “Christmas in Cayce” this weekend, The Nutcracker returns to the Koger Center and more!

You can join the animals at Riverbanks Zoo for a happy holiday. Riverbanks Zoo is hosting “Lights before Christmas” on select evenings throughout December. For more information on dates, tickets and times, visit Riverbanks’ website.

The State Fairgrounds is also lighting up for the holidays. You can check out the ‘Carolina Lights’ drive thru now and on participating nights through December 26. Tickets are $20 per car.

The City of Cayce is having “Christmas in Cayce” this weekend. Saturday, you can attend the annual holiday parade of lights. It begins at 5:30 pm along 12th Street. The parade is part of the city’s Christmas celebrations.

A holiday classic is returning to the stage at the Koger Center. The Columbia City Ballet will be performing The Nutcracker this weekend and next weekend. The first show is Saturday at 3 p.m. There is a second show Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Sundays shows are at 3 p.m.