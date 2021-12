Right Direction Church teams up with RCSD for “Guns for Gifts” buy back event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In an effort to reduce illegal and unwanted guns, Right Direction Church is partnering with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for their “Guns for Gifts” buy back event. It takes place December 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Right Direction Church Family Life Center at 3506 Broad River Road.

You can turn in a gun in exchange for a $50 Visa gift card.