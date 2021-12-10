State representative indicted for misconduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Attorney General Alan Wilson says a state representative from Newberry County has been indicted on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to officials, Richard Ansel Martin is accused of using his position to try to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services from December 4, 2019-January 31, 2020, while serving in the State House of Representatives. During this same time period, officials say Martin is accused of providing alcohol to a minor while she was under the age of 21.

Authorities say he will be arraigned on December 14.