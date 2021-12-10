Swansea man sentenced to 18 years for armed robbery of convenience store

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Swansea man will spend 18 years in prison after an armed robbery in 2019. His trial was held this week in Lexington County.

The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office says 21-year-old Tra’Vion Hampton entered the Tiger Mart convenience store on South Church Street with a handgun on August 23. Testimony revealed Hampton demanded money from the register while pointing the gun at two employees, and left the scene.

Hampton is not eligible for parole. He’ll now be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.