Consumer News: Gas prices on the way down

Consumer News on ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In Consumer news, gas prices continue to drop in South Carolina.

Prices at the pump in Columbia are nearly 4 cents lower than last week.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.90 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

The national average for gas stands at $3.32. a gallon.