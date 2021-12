Coroner identifies bar shooting victim in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday.

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, 45 year old Joyel T. Snell, of Fort Myers, Florida died after being involved in a shooting at Felicity’s Bar and Grill, 7708 Fairfield Road, on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.