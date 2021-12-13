Local Living: Angel Trees and Christmas Lights in Columbia

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Here’s your look at Local Living.

You can join the animals at Riverbanks Zoo for a happy holiday.

Riverbanks’ Zoo is hosting “Lights before Christmas” on select evenings throughout the month of December.

For more information on dates, tickets and times, just click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas

The State Fairgrounds is also lighting up for the Holidays. You can check out the ‘Carolina Lights’ drive thru now and on participating nights through December 26th.

tickets are $20 per car. For details about pricing and more, visit scstatefair.org.

And you still have time to give this season! The Salvation Army is hosting a virtual Angel Tree registry.

You can donate to the Amazon Registry here, and help provide toys to needy children in the Midlands. https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/2GEOR1XI11I4M/guest-view?ref=gr_search_page_result