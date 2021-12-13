SC Red Cross workers supporting relief efforts in Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Red Cross workers are aiding efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky, following the deadly tornadoes that touched down over the weekend.

Six Red Cross disaster workers from South Carolina will help check people into shelters, serve food, and provide spiritual care.

Mandy McWherter, Interim Regional Director of Communications, with the Red Cross says they are facing challenges with getting volunteers to the affected areas.

For ways you can help out, click on the Red Cross link here https://www.redcross.org/