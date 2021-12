Courtesy LCSD

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say they are working to find a Gilbert man, they originally believed to be inside a home on Blackthorn Drive, after he threatened to hurt a family member.

Shortly after 6pm, Deputies confirmed the man was not inside his home. Deputies are searching the immediate area around his home to see if they can find him.

This is a Developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.