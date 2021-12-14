Local Living: Nutcracker ballet and Holiday Pet special

You can adopt a furry friend this holiday season.

Columbia Animal Services is hosting a ‘Home for the Holidays’ pet adoption special

Now through December 31st you can adopt a cat or dog for $25.https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/

A holiday classic is returning to the stage at the Koger Center.

The Columbia City Ballet will be performing the Nutcracker this weekend.

The first show is Saturday at 3pm, a second show is Saturday night at 7:30pm.

The Sunday show is at 3pm. https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1086

The Salvation Army has ways you can give this season.

They have set up Angel Tree Amazon registry.

You can be an angel for some Midlands children this year by going online.

Click the link for the Registry https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/2GEOR1XI11I4M/guest-view?ref=gr_search_page_result