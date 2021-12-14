ONE-ON-ONE: DHEC epidemiologist advises cautious holiday break as state sees increase in COVID cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The United States is close to reaching another unwanted milestone during the pandemic, 800,000 deaths from COVID 19.

With the holidays coming up and omicron variant cases being seen in the majority of states, health officials around the country are concerned.

“We are concerned that we’re going to have an uptick in cases. Even the week before Thanksgiving, we were seeing an uptick in cases. That’s because of behavior,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC assistant state epidemiologist.

Dr. Kelly says that while surrounding states have seen cases of the omicron variant, South Carolina has yet to see a case of the new variant.

“The thing about omicron is that it spreads more easily. It does not necessarily cause more severe disease,” Dr. Kelly said. “I know there is concern that the vaccine is not as effective against omicron. I think there’s good evidence that vaccination makes a difference with omicron with preventing severe disease.”

It’s why she advises getting a booster shot, even if you are fully vaccinated. She cites a study in Israel among those 50 and older which showed booster shots helping against the omicron variant.

“Getting a booster decreased the risk of dying from COVID 19 by 90 percent,” Kelly said.

With just 51 percent of the eligible population in South Carolina fully vaccinated, she urges residents to get their first shots even if they won’t be fully protected by the holidays.

“If you’re 20 years old, healthy, unvaccinated and you don’t think you need to get vaccinated, you need to think about what you could bring home from college and could give to another family member,” the epidemiologist said.

Almost 80 percent of the 65 and older population in the Palmetto State is fully vaccinated. DHEC reports recent progress with another age group.

“Forty thousand children ages 5 through 11 have been vaccinated in South Carolina, almost 10 percent. I view that as good news,” Kelly said. “We’re continuing to see parents coming forward with their children to get them vaccinated before the holidays.”

Even if you are unvaccinated, there are other things you can do to help spread the virus to others.

“Especially if you are unvaccinated, get a test before you get together with other individuals who might be at increased risk,” Kelly urges.

She also encourages wearing masks when indoors with unvaccinated people, social distancing from those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and even moving holiday celebrations outdoors if possible.