School district raising funds for students, families who lost homes in apartment fire

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – At least 13 children lost their homes Monday night in Irmo when a fire destroyed part of the Gleneagle Apartments.

According to Lexington Richland School District 5, a number its students were displaced. In an email sent to parents and staff, the district offered a way to donate through the District Five Foundation, which helps in situations like this to provide assistance to families.

If you would like to donate, all donations given through this link will go directly to the affected families, and all donations are tax deductible. According to the district, at this time, monetary donations are most helpful as the families work to find new housing and plan their next steps.

The Red Cross is also assisting those displaced by the fire.