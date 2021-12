Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter are searching for a missing man.

Investigators say Carlyle Haynesworth,63, was last seen around noon Monday when he walked away from his home on Robney Dr. to go to a nearby convenience store.

He does not have any major health concerns but family members say he does get confused at times.

If you know where he is call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700