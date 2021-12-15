Local Living: Holiday lights in the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

If you’re looking for some Christmas holiday events this month, we have some that will light up the Midlands. You can take a drive through the Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park. The Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park runs every night through New Years Eve! There will be more than 350 animated light displays, plus a laser light show and a chance to slide down the winter wonder tube slide this year! The drive through display runs each night from 6-10 p.m. and admission is $25 per car. You can find more information on Facebook.

The State Fair is lighting up the Fairgrounds for the holiday season. The Carolina Lights drive through runs from December 4-26. Tickets are $15 per car until December 3. Otherwise, that price rises to $20 per car. Note that tickers for larger vehicles with more than nine passengers are more expensive. For more details about pricing and more, visit scstatefair.org.