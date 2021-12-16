DHEC reports more hospital beds being filled with COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hospitals state wide are feeling the pain of just 51% of all eligible statewide residents being fully vaccinated. This comes after three cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in South Carolina by scientists at MUSC Wednesday. Two out of the three cases were fully vaccinated, but did not have a booster.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports 570 hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients this evening, 23% higher than a week ago. That’s on top of the 159 COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, 18% more than last week. In just one day, there were 83 new and confirmed COVID-19 admissions reported, a big 34% rise from a week ago.