Lexington PD asking for help identifying man accused of exposing himself to women at Dollar Tree store

1/4 Lex PD DG Suspect 1 Man accused of exposing his genitals to women at store on Sunset Boulevard. Source: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

2/4 Lex PD DG Suspect 2 Man accused of exposing his genitals to women at store on Sunset Boulevard. Source: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

3/4 Lex PD DG Suspect 3 Man accused of exposing his genitals to women at store on Sunset Boulevard. Source: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

4/4 Lex PD DG Suspect 4 Man accused of exposing his genitals to women at store on Sunset Boulevard. Source: @LexingtonPD - Twitter







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say exposed his genitals to two women at the Dollar Tree on Sunset Boulevard. Authorities say the incident occurred on November 26.

According to investigators, the man left in a white vehicle that might be a Toyota. The plate number of the vehicle is not known at this time.

If you have any information about this investiagtion, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642. You can also send an email to kheath@lexsc.com.