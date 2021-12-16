SCDOC inmates make holiday gifts for nursing home and extended care residents across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Department of Corrections inmates got into the holiday spirit today by hand making gifts for nursing home and extended care residents in need. This project first started last year during the COVID-19 lockdown, when both inmates and nursing home residents were isolated from family and friends because of the pandemic.

The partnership between the two facilities has inmates making scarves, hats, blankets, masks, woodwork items and other gifts for all residents across the state. The presents will be delivered to facilities statewide Thursday and Friday.