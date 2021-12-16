Video released shows Sheriff, Deputy repeatedly tasing inmate

Image: Marlboro Co. Body camera Provided by Attorney's representing inmate Jarell Johnson

Marlboro Co., S.C. (WOLO/WPDE) —- Attorney’s representing an inmate who was tased while being subdued by Marlboro County’s sheriff, and a former deputy released body camera video Thursday showing the entire incident that happenedon May 3, 2020.

Video provided by the Strom Law Firm which is representing Jarell Johnson, shows officials attempting to enter his cell who can be heard saying, ” Tase the hell out of him”, “Take the cuffs off and tase him in the head…Give him what he asked for” before Johnson’s lawyers say he was repeatedly tased.

According to Tonya Brown who has been following this story from our ABC sister station WPDE, the inmate, Jarell Johnson was initially taken into custody and booked at the Marlboro County Detention center for allegedly beating a man with a baseball bat.

According to a information released by officials, Johnson was putting the safety of those at the jail at risk when trying to run from his cell and that Sheriff Charles Lemon arrived at the facility to assist and was assaulted by Johnson. The release goes on to say Johnson was “detained by Sheriff Lemon and the Deputy without injury to Johnson”. Johnson was later charged with Attempted Murder, and Assault on a Police Officer while resisting arrest. According to the report obtained by Brown, nothing was mentioned about Johnson being tased.

Tuesday, the Attorney General announced charges in the case. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, and former Marlboro County Deputy Andrew Cook have now both been charged with Assault & Battery of a high and aggravated nature, and Misconduct in Office. Governor McMaster announcing the same day he was suspending Sheriff Lemon. Cook, resigned from the department back in July, no reason was given.

Lemon and Cook are expected to appear in court next week for an arraignment.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s lawyers say their client has a history of mental illness and at this time is getting treatment as he continues to recover mentally and physically.

Reporting by: Tonya Brown (ABC affiliate) WPDE