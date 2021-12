Columbia R&B Holiday Jam heads to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia R&B Holiday Jam is heading to Colonial Life Arena Friday night. Doors open at 6::30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

You can enjoy some live music from artists like Xscape, Bell Biv DeBoe, Silk, H-Town and Jacquees.

You can get your tickets at ticketmaster.com.