Local Living: Tyler Ryan learns about the Sally R. Brasley Foundation’s Annual Christmas Giveaway!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sally R. Brasley Foundation is giving back to the community with its free Annual Christmas Giveaway starting this Sunday. The event runs from December 19-20 starting at 10 a.m. inside Dutch Square Mall.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with a representative about the special event.