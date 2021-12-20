Consumer News: Still time for last minute shopping, rise in COVID-19 cases isn’t slowing holiday travel

ABC NEWS– The countdown to Christmas is on and it’s time for the question you may have been avoiding, have you finished your holiday shopping yet? If not, you’re not alone. Believe it or not, there’s still time to get it all done. ABC’s Deirdre Bolton has everything you need to know about those shipping deadlines.

CNN– Despite the rise in new COVID-19 cases, air travelers don’t appear to be scaling back their holiday plans. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than two million passengers nationwide for the fourth day in a row. Friday saw the most screenings since the Monday after Thanksgiving. Between December 23 and January 2, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.