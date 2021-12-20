Local Lawyer, Minister team up to pump joy into the holidays

The community leaders decided they wanted to give something people could 'really' use

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — a local minister and an area lawyer teamed up to ease the pain at the pump as the holiday travel season kicks into high gear.

this afternoon Attorney Carl Solomon and Pastor Aaron Bishop of Grace Christian Church passed out one hundred 30 dollar gas cards.

both say they wanted to give back to their community in a way that would really make a difference.

And based on the reactions we got, they did just that.

The cards were distributed on a first come first serve basis.