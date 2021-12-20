Local Living: Swan Lake Fantasy of Lights in Sumter, Carolina Lights at the State Fairgrounds and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate the holidays in Sumter at the annual Swan Lake Fantasy of Lights! It’s open every night at 6 p.m. from now until December 31 at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens on West Liberty Street. You can see the gardens light up the sky with holiday displays created by more than a million lights! Your family can also enjoy the Pilot Club’s floating Christmas tree, visit Santa’s Village and much more.

The South Carolina State Fair is lighting up the Midway for the holiday season. You can check out the Carolina Lights drive-through now and on participating nights through December 26. Gates open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $20 per car. As you drive through the Fairgrounds, tune your radio to 88.9 FM and enjoy holiday music sync’d with the lights. For more details and ways to buy your tickets, visit scstatefair.org.

