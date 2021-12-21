Cayce Police take local children to ‘Shop with a Cop’ ahead of the holiday

1/2 IMG 2704 'Shop with a Cop' Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia News

2/2 IMG 2705 'Shop with a Cop' Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia News



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, Cayce Police went on a shopping spree with local kids in need. ‘Shop with a Cop’ gives underprivileged children in the Midlands a chance to interact with police on a personal level, get toys they want and items they may need this holiday season.

Police say events like this are important for the community.

29 kids participated in this year’s event. Six of those kids recently lost everything in a house fire.

‘Shop with a Cop’ is an annual event in partnership with Walmart.