DHEC encouraging residents to get their flu shots amid increased case numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urges all eligible South Carolina residents to get their flu shots. Officials recommend flu shots for everyone six-months-old and up.

From December 5-11, DHEC says there were 775 lab-confirmed flu cases reported in the state, compared to 50 cases reported during the same week in 2020 and 309 in 2019 for that week.

“While last year may have been an anomaly due to COVID-19, this year’s numbers are still significantly higher than numbers we saw pre-pandemic,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC’s assistant state epidemiologist. “We know there have been talks of a ‘twindemic’ with COVID and the flu. And that’s the last thing we want to see in South Carolina and throughout the rest of nation. So we strongly encourage all eligible people to get their flu shots, as well as their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.”

In addition to flu shots, DHEC urges eligible South Carolina residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Both the COVID-19 vaccine, and the flu shot, are the most effective ways to prevent severe cases of both viruses,” said Dr. Kelly. “We need everyone on board for these life-saving immunizations if we’re going to get through this pandemic and flu season with as few severe cases and deaths as possible.”

More information about the flu can be found at www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm.