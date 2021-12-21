Newberry County deputies arrested man for fatal shooting along Highway 66

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a man has arrested in connection with the death of a man along Highway 66.

Investigators say early on Sunday morning, Laurens County 911 received a call about a bloody male walking on Highway 66 at the Laurens and Newberry County line. When deputies arrived to the scene they found 24-year-old Jamal Jermaine Alston conscious at the time, but he was unable to give much information to investigators.

According to deputies, Alston met 19-year-old Blaize Pedro Plaza through a social media app. Late Saturday or early Sunday, officials say Alston drove to an address on Highway 66 and picked up Plaza along with an unidentified female. Investigators say they were driving when Plaza asked Alston to pull over near the Newberry and Laurens County line. When Plaza returned to the vehicle, officials say the doors were initially locked. When the doors were unlocked, authorities say Plaza began firing into the car, hitting Alston.

Officials say Alston got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods, but Plaza chased him while continuing to fire.

According to deputies, Plaza and the female then took the victim’s vehicle to Eaves Road in Union County, where Plaza burned it.

Deputies say Plaza is charged with murder, and more charges could follow.