Sumter County deputies searching for teen who ran away from home last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old who ran away from home this month.

Officials say Brian Jefferson was last seen on December 16, wearing a Nike windbreaker jacket and blue jeans. Deputies say he took a family member’s dark gray 2004 Toyota Scion XA, with a license plate tag of “TLG185,” without permission.

If you have any information that could help bring Brian home safe for the holidays, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.