DHEC: Raccoon found in Richland County tests positive for rabies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a raccoon found in Richland County tested positive for rabies. Officials say the raccoon was found near Hollywood Drive and South Gregg Street, and it was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on December 20. The following day, DHEC says the results came back positive for rabies.

Currently, officials say there are no known exposures to the animal.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

DHEC defines exposure to an animal as direct contact with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth.

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.

For more information about rabies from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/rabies/.