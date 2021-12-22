Richland Two students making the holidays merrier in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The holidays will be merrier for many in the Midlands thanks to an annual holiday giving project organized by Richland Two Schools.

Each of the district’s five high schools, as well as elementary and middle schools, held student-led and school-wide service projects designed to encourage students to understand needs within the community. Combined, the schools collected 42,000 non-perishable food items, 38,000 meals, $21,000 in monetary donations, thousands of toiletries, books and toys.

District officials say the donations will go to community organizations including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Rise Against Hunger Habitat for Humanity and Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.