One man dead after a shooting on Christmas day

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting on Christmas day in Lugoff.

According to the Kershaw Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:20 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Horsehead Lane. The Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the victim as Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal, Jr.

Investigators say the suspects are two black males who left the area in a dark colored Nissan Altima.

If you have any information about this incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.